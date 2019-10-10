Grains, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 2 cents at $5.0160 a bushel; Dec. corn was down 2.6 cents at $3.9300 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 5.2 cents at $2.8740 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 3.6 cents at 9.276 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .43 cent at $1.0812 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.28 cents at $1.4360 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .47 cent at .6262 a pound.