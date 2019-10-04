LAX moving taxi, rideshare pickups away from terminals

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2013 file photo lighted pylons line the entrance to Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. At the end of the month, travelers will not be able to hail a rideshare or taxi outside terminals at Los Angeles International Airport. LAX announced Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, that travelers will instead have to take shuttles or walk to a special location outside the central terminal area where they can be picked up. AP Photo

At the end of the month, travelers will not be able to catch a rideshare or taxi outside terminals at Los Angeles International Airport.

LAX announced Friday that passengers will instead have to take shuttles or walk to a special location outside the central terminal area where they can be picked up.

The move is aimed at relieving congestion on the central road as construction picks up during a $14 billion improvement program.

Ride-hailing vehicles and taxis will still be able to drop off passengers at terminals, but all pickups will be in the new location.

Officials say that should remove about 15 percent of vehicle traffic from the central terminal area.

The new system will remain in effect until a new automated people mover goes into service in 2023.