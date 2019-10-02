California fines Chevron over Kern County oil leaks

California regulators have fined Chevron $2.7 million for violations at a facility in Kern County where there have been multiple oil leaks.

The Department of Conservation’s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources said Wednesday that Chevron illegally allowed uncontrolled oil releases at Cymric Oil Field.

The seep out of the ground where Chevron injects steam to extract oil has been happening on and off for months.

Chevron said in an email that cleanup of the area where the leaks occurred is nearly complete. The company said it's working closely with regulators.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The state previously issued the oil giant a notice of violation ordering it to stop steam injections around the area where the seep was occurring.