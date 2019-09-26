Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street as investors wait for more news on trade and company earnings.

The sluggish start Thursday came a day after the market posted solid gains after President Donald Trump suggested a trade deal with China could be happening soon.

Carnival sank 8.2% after the cruise operator cut its profit outlook for the year, and Facebook lost 1.7% after Bloomberg reported that the Justice Department intends to open its own investigation into the company.

The S&P 500 fell 7 points, or 0.2%, to 2,977.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 24 points, or 0.1%, to 26,942. The Nasdaq dropped 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,037.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.68%.