Illinois issues 300,000 REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses

Illinois has issued about 300,000 state driver's licenses that are compliant with a 2005 law aimed at strengthening rules for identification at airports and federal facilities.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that after long delays, the Illinois Secretary of State is now processing thousands of the documents daily.

The licenses that are compliant with the REAL ID Act of 2005 have a small gold circle with a white star in the middle. Those applying for a REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses need to show additional paperwork to prove their identity.

Starting in October 2020, Illinois residents over 18 who fly or visit military bases will need a REAL ID-compliant document. Along with the new drivers' licenses, passports can also be used.