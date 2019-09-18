Doc Burnstein’s is opening a Chico ice cream shop — and more California locations are next

Doc Burnstein’s looks to expand beyond the Central Coast Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab, based in Arroyo Grande, California, plans to add 100 new stores around the state as it expands to cities like Sacramento and Fresno. It wants to be the next Ben and Jerry’s. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab, based in Arroyo Grande, California, plans to add 100 new stores around the state as it expands to cities like Sacramento and Fresno. It wants to be the next Ben and Jerry’s.

A beloved San Luis Obispo County ice cream shop is continuing its quest for statewide domination.

Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab will open a new shop in downtown Chico on Sept. 28, according to a news release sent Tuesday.

“Chico has been so very welcoming. We are excited about introducing our premium ice cream to our neighbors here in Chico,” CEO Michael Boyer said in a news release. “Chico is the ideal setting to share our old-fashioned neighborhood parlor experience.”

According to the news release, the newest Doc Burnstein’s spot is located in a former Cold Stone Creamery location at 146 Broadway St. in downtown Chico.

A grand opening event will be held Sept. 28 from noon to 10 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a “Golden Ticket” for a free ice cream sundae each month for the next year, the company said. Customers will also have the chance to receive Doc Burnstein’s merchandise and taste ice cream flavors.

Statewide expansion

Representatives of Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lap, which originated in Arroyo Grande, previously said the ice cream restaurant chain plans to open 100 stores across California by 2026.

Doc Burnstein’s, which is known for flavors like Merlot Raspberry Truffle and Motor Oil, has long had aspirations of transforming itself into a national name like Ben and Jerry’s.

The Chico parlor will be the chain’s fourth location and its first outside of the Central Coast. Doc Burnstein’s also has spots in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and the Village of Arroyo Grande.

The company is in the process of opening up Fresno and Sacramento parlors. That is expected to happen by the end of the year, according to Doc Burnstein’s corporate promotions manager Molly Kasdan.

In 2020, the company expects to open six more locations in Bakersfield, Fresno, Visalia and the Bay Area.