New Saudi energy minister calls for OPEC ‘cohesiveness’

A Saudi man walks past a "Vision 2030" display at a stand about Saudi Arabia during the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Amin Nasser, the chairman and CEO of the state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco, told journalists Tuesday a planned initial public offering of a sliver of the company's worth would happen "very soon." "Vision 2030" is an ambitious plan by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that includes the IPO of a small part of Saudi Aramco to help fund its efforts.
Jon Gambrell
AP Photo
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia's new energy minister has again called for "cohesiveness" in OPEC ahead of a meeting in Abu Dhabi.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made the comment on Thursday at a meeting of OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
The prince said: "To achieve market stability, it's important we sustain a high level of cohesiveness."
