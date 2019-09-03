New prosecutor defends Japan’s handling of Carlos Ghosn case

Tokyo's newly appointed chief prosecutor has defended his office's handling of the case against former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, saying everything is being carried out properly under Japanese law.

Tetsuya Sogi told reporters at the Tokyo Prosecutors Office on Tuesday that trial preparations are progressing, and defended a court-ordered ban on contact between Ghosn and his wife, Carole.

Asked about criticisms of Japan's criminal justice system as "hostage justice," referring to prolonged detentions of suspects possibly leading to false confessions, Sogi said he didn't really understand what that meant.

Ghosn, charged with underreporting his income and breach of trust, says he is innocent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ghosn's wife is not a suspect, but prosecutors say prohibiting contact is needed to prevent evidence tampering.

A trial date has not been set.