10 Things to Know for Today

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen faces the media to give a statement about US President's cancellation of his scheduled State Visit, in front of the State Department in Copenhagen, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. U.S. President Trump announced his decision to postpone a visit to Denmark by tweet on Tuesday Aug. 20, 2019, after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed the notion of selling Greenland to the U.S. as "an absurd discussion." Mads Claus Rasmussen

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO'S REELING AFTER QUITTING FEDERAL PROGRAM

Clinics are charging new fees and warning of more unintended pregnancies and STDs in the wake of Planned Parenthood's decision to opt out in a dispute with the Trump administration over abortion.

2. PRESIDENT FLIP-FLOPS ON ECONOMY

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A day after considering cutting taxes to promote economic growth, Donald Trump abandons the idea because the nation already has "a strong economy."

3. DANES ESCALATE WAR OF WORDS WITH TRUMP

Denmark's former prime minister lashes out at the U.S. president for his tweet about military spending, saying defense willingness is not just about money as the Greenland diplomatic spat rumbles on.

4. DUO TO PUSH OPIOID SETTLEMENT TOWARD HOSPITALS

West Virginia University's president and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich are creating a nonprofit that will fight to steer cash away from local and state governments, AP learns.

5. HICKENLOOPER SHIFTS POLITICAL FOCUS

The former presidential candidate says he will run for a U.S. Senate seat in Colorado, becoming the immediate front-runner in a crowded Democratic field.

6. INSLEE BOWS OUT OF CAMPAIGN

The Washington governor, who made fighting climate change the central theme of his candidacy, ends his bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

7. SOUTH KOREA CANCELS JAPAN INTELLIGENCE DEAL AMID TRADE DISPUTE

The decision is expected to further aggravate tensions between Seoul and Tokyo and set back U.S. efforts to bolster trilateral security cooperation.

8. SANDERS EYEING CRUCIAL 'FIRST FIVE'

The Vermont senator ranks strong showings in California, Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina as the key to being the dominant presidential candidate by early March.

9. KILLINGS BY POLICE DIVIDE CRIME-WEARY RIO

Brazilian human rights and victims' groups raise alarms about the record levels of deaths at police hands, with 1,075 slain so far this year, according to official figures.

10. INDIA'S 'PATRIOTISM POP' SONGS URGE HINDUS TO CLAIM KASHMIR

Music videos deliver a message to India's 250 million YouTube users about moving to the Muslim-majority region, buying land there and marrying Kashmiri women.