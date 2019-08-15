Hospital says botched building project led to leaky windows

A South Carolina hospital is trying to recover at least $1.8 million after it says a project to replace 600 windows went horribly wrong.

The latest in a series of lawsuits involving the window project at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties was filed this month in U.S. District Court in Columbia.

The hospital says many of the new windows that were installed by a North Carolina company allowed water to intrude into the hospital, causing extensive damages inside the building.

The hospital has said in a related lawsuit that it believes every single window that was installed will need repair work to guard against water intrusion. It estimates that those repairs will cost more than $1.8 million.