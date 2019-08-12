Montana man dies after scooter crash in Denver

Police say a Montana man has died after he collided with a car while riding an electric scooter in Denver last week.

The Denver Post reported Monday that 26-year-old Cameron Hagan of Billings crashed the Lyft scooter on Aug. 4.

Denver police say Hagan was riding "carelessly" when the collision threw him from the scooter and he landed on a street curb.

Denver police spokeswoman Christine Downs says Hagan rode into oncoming traffic.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Downs says the deadly scooter crash is the first in the city since the scooters were introduced in June 2018.

Downs says no charges are being pursued in connection to the crash.