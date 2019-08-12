Business

Uber to stop service at Ontario airport after fee increase

The Associated Press

ONTARIO, Calif.

Uber says it's stopping its service at Southern California's Ontario International Airport because of fee increases.

KABC-TV reported Sunday that the airport east of Los Angeles now charges the ride-hailing company $4 for a pickup and $4 for a drop-off. The new fees went into effect July 1.

Uber calls the charges unfair because taxi cabs and limousines are assessed a single $3 fee.

Ontario said in a statement that Lyft, Uber's main competitor, will continue to operate at the airport.

