State reprimands Delaware eye doctor accused of harassment

The state of Delaware has reprimanded an eye doctor accused of sexually harassing two employees, including one he previously dated.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the state Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline has put Dr. Michael Munro's license on probation for five years. An agreement between the two signed last month says the Millville ophthalmologist dated an employee under his supervision in 2017 for several months before she broke up with him.

It says Munro then started acting sexually inappropriate toward her until she complained to management months later. The agreement says Munro also harassed another female employee under his supervision in 2017, subjecting her to unwanted touching and advances.

The newspaper says Munro and others at Eye Specialists in Millville didn't respond to requests for comment.