Wendy’s: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Wendy's Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $32.4 million.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $435.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $441 million.

Wendy's shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 6% in the last 12 months.