Awash in cash? State’s year-end surplus again tops $1B

For the second consecutive year, Massachusetts has racked up a sizeable year-end budget surplus.

State Revenue Commissioner Christopher Harding says a preliminary accounting of the fiscal year that ended June 30 shows the state collected $29.7 billion in taxes, exceeding projections by more than $1 billion.

Tax collections were up nearly 7% over the previous fiscal year, in which the state also finished with a $1 billion surplus.

Harding says nearly all of the increase was driven by higher capital gains and corporate tax collections. The state will deposit $848 million in capital gains receipts into its so-called rainy day fund.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is still reviewing the budget for the new fiscal year that lawmakers sent to his desk some three weeks past the July 1 deadline.pot