N Carolina city will survey African American buildings

A North Carolina city will use federal grant money to help it inventory homes, churches and public buildings designed and built by African Americans.

The News & Record reports the city of Greensboro has received a $12,000 Historic Preservation Fund grant for the project. The city also is spending $10,000 on the project.

City senior planner Mike Cowhig says state officials have suggested that Greensboro do a comprehensive survey of buildings associated with African American designers and buildings because some communities are underrepresented in historic preservation.

The city said in a news release that the first phase will focus on modernist structures in eastern Greensboro and Benbow Park that were designed by African American architects.

He says the city likely will survey the public for more information about historically significant buildings.