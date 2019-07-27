Rescuers evacuate passengers from flooded train in India

This handout photo provided by the Indian Navy shows the Mahalaxmi Express train marooned in floodwaters in Badlapur, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Rescuers in India have evacuated more than 500 passengers from the train after it got stuck in floodwaters triggered by heavy rains between two stations near Mumbai. (Indian Navy via AP)

Rescuers in India have evacuated more than 500 passengers from a train after it got stuck in Monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai.

A statement by India's disaster management office in Maharashtra state says the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck due to flooding of the tracks. The train was carrying about 700 passengers.

The National Disaster Response Force and the Navy launched a rescue operation after authorities warned passengers not to move. The first group of 150 passengers was rescued after the train had been stranded for nine hours in the area, which is about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Mumbai.

The train had departed from Mumbai around 8:15 p.m. Friday before it got stuck at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Press Trust of India agency said the rescue was ongoing.