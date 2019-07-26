Mississippi road across lake reopens after bridges replaced

A Mississippi state highway crossing the Ross Barnett Reservoir has reopened.

The state Department of Transportation says it reopened Mississippi 43 on Friday morning after removing two bridges and replacing them with box culverts.

The state closed the highway in May to allow the $3.3 million project to proceed.

Central District Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall says the project finished ahead of schedule.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials say replacing the two bridges was the cheapest option after an inspection found that metal supports on the old bridges had rusted through. Officials say the new road is wider than the original bridges were, making the road safer.

T.L. Wallace Construction of Columbia performed the work.