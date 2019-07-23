Kansas YouTuber adds donation to speeding ticket

A YouTuber from Kansas who makes videos about cars matched the cost of his ticket with a donation to a local law enforcement foundation.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Tyler Hoover said in a video posted Friday that he was ticketed speeding in a new Lamborghini. When a Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy stopped him, he didn't have his license and insurance with him.

Hoover, who runs popular YouTube channel "Hoovie's Garage," said he matched the cost of his ticket with a donation to the Honore Adversis Foundation. The nonprofit provides financial assistance to families of law enforcement officers seriously injured or killed in the line of duty in Sedgwick County. Hoover didn't say the cost of his ticket.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office shared the video on Facebook and Twitter.