Markets Right Now: Tech shines in otherwise sluggish market

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Technology companies were a standout in midday trading on Wall Street in an otherwise sluggish day for the stock market.

The tech sector was the only one to boast sizable gains Monday, led by Apple and Microsoft.

Many other sectors were lower, especially makers of consumer products like Philip Morris International and J.M. Smucker.

The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,982.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7 points to 27,147. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 47 points, or 0.6%, to 8,193.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.03%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street led by gains in technology and energy companies.

Apple rose 1.3% in the first few minutes after the opening bell Monday.

Energy companies were rising along with the price of crude oil. Schlumberger climbed 1.7%.

Equifax rose 1.5% after a settlement was announced calling for the company to pay up to $700 million over a huge data breach two years ago that exposed personal information of nearly 150 million people.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.2%, to 2,984.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45 points, or 0.2%, to 27,199. The Nasdaq climbed 31 points, or 0.4%, to 8,177.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.03%.