3M gallons of sewage flows into Puget Sound

Puget Sound beaches were temporarily closed after millions of gallons of sewage flowed into the water.

The Washington state Department of Ecology says early Friday the West Point Wastewater Treatment Plant released an estimated 3 million gallons of untreated sewage over about 27 minutes, after backup pumping systems failed during power disruptions.

On Thursday, officials say a separate power failure at the Renton Wastewater Treatment Plant resulted in potentially limited disinfection of treated wastewater. That plant discharges into Puget Sound northwest of Duwamish Head in Seattle.

Ecology is investigating both incidents as discharges that would violate the state's water quality permits for the facilities.

An updated list of beach closures can be found at Ecology's blog .