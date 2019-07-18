Six ways to make sure you get a hotel room you’ll be happy with

Q: I recently acquired a new career that will take me on the road a lot. The company I work for has clients all over the state. I’ll be doing a lot of traveling overnight, and I don’t know enough people across California to put my expert-level couch surfer skills to good use. My first night on the road, it took me well over an hour just to find a hotel that wasn’t already booked up (curse you, Comic Con!). Do you have any good advice for a novice traveler such as myself?

A: Knowing the inns and outs of booking hotels is a great skill to have at one’s disposal. When booking a hotel, your local Better Business Bureau recommends you consider the following when booking a hotel room:

▪ Check bbb.org to see hotels’ customer reviews/complaints and check if they’re accredited with BBB.

▪ Book well in advance. Hotels are known to have special deals or offers for those who book ahead of time.

▪ See if anything is going on during the week you might be in a certain town for an appointment – for instance, Comic Con in your recent experience.

▪ Book directly with the hotel. When you book directly with the hotel, rather than through a third-party website, you can be much more certain that your reservation is made. If you do decide to use a third party, take extra precautions to ensure the website/service is legitimate.

▪ If you’re purchasing online, make sure the payment page is secure. If a page is secure, there will be a “lock” symbol next to the URL (which should also start with “https://”) of the page in your browser; if not, then your information runs the risk of being stolen by scammers. Also, it never hurts to know the terms and conditions of booking your room. Familiarize yourself with the hotel’s refund and payment policies. Keep an eye out for hidden or extra fees.

▪ Call to confirm your reservation. It’s important to never assume. Mistakes and glitches can always happen. Because of this, you should always double-check with hotels that they still have your reservation at least 1-2 weeks in advance. Showing up and being informed that they don’t have your reservation is the kind of surprise you don’t need.