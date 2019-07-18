Commercial leases and developments for July 19

Commercial leases

Colliers International

▪ 1,093 square feet at 611 N. Douty St. in Hanford to Senate Rules Committee, State of California from Babar K. Rao LLC. Brett Todd was the agent.

▪ 1,050 square feet at 80 W. Bullard Ave. Suite 102 in Clovis to Andres Aleman and Linda Thik from Crossroads Strauss LLC and Crossroads Leeds and Ross LLC. Todd and Ted Fellner were the agents.

Retail California

▪ 1,809± square feet of retail space at 140 Paseo Del Centro in Fresno to Small Cakes from River Park Properties II, LP. Michael Arfsten of Retail California was the agent.

▪ 9,529± square feet of retail space at 5091 N. Fresno St. in Fresno to the County of Fresno from 5561 Sultana, LLC. Nick Frechou and Michael Arfsten of Retail California were the agents.

Stumpf and Company

▪ 12,500 square feet of retail property at 4233-4235 E. Tulare St. in Fresno to Rafael Mojica and Zayra Gonzales from James T. Winton and Jonolyn C. Winton, trustees of the Winton Family Trust. Ron Stumpf was the broker.

Newmark Pearson Commercial

▪ 1,000 square feet of industrial space at 5494 E. Lamona Ave. Suite 114 in Fresno to Cesar Ivan Gonzalez and Anthony Gonzalez from Robin Martella Trust. Daniel Simon was the agent.

▪ 1,400 square feet of retail space at 293 Academy Ave. in Sanger to Loan Pham from MNS Asset Investments, LLC. Craig Holdener and Troy McKenney were the agents.

▪ 10,047 square feet of office space at 555 N. Halifax Ave. in Clovis to the County of Fresno from Lubisich Brothers Investments. Phil Souza was the agent.

▪ 12,540 square feet of industrial space at 1955 Independence Ave. in Madera to Premium Bottled Waters LLC from Span Development. Nick Audino was the agent.

▪ 64,980 square feet of warehouse space at 2875 S. Elm Ave. Suite 100 in Fresno to Plastic Industries, Inc. from Span Development, LLC. Audino was the agent in cooperation with Josh Bays, Site Section Group.

▪ 1,831 square feet of office space at 7591 N. Ingram Ave. Suite 107 in Fresno to Mason-McDuffie Mortgage Corporation from Mehmet Noyan. Ashley Missel and Luke Tessman were the agents in cooperation with Johnny Noyan.

Sale

Colliers International

▪ 43,560 square feet of industrial land known as Lots 7 and 8 in the Dry Creek Business Park near the northwest corner of Spruce and Pollasky avenues in Clovis to Gary K. & Deborah A. Shabazian Trust from Stoltenberg Revocable Living Trust & La Tourette Family Trust. Ethan Smith and Ron Stoltenberg of Newmark Pearson Commercial were the agents in cooperation with Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh of Colliers International.