Amazon to train third of US workforce with technical skills

Amazon will spend more than $700 million to provide additional training to about one-third of its U.S. workforce.

Amazon, which like other companies has struggled to find technically qualified U.S. employees, said it will provide its workers with the skills to transition into software engineering positions and technical roles.

The Seattle company said Thursday that its U.S. workforce will hit 300,000 this year. It has more than 630,000 employees worldwide.

Amazon.com Inc. has been criticized by labor groups and some politicians, including presidential candidates, over what they see as substandard working conditions.