7 ways to make sure your disaster relief donation is going to good hands

Q: I’ve heard a lot about scammers making up charities to steal donations from people, so it’s made me somewhat wary. That said, I’d like to show support to my fellow Californians affected by the earthquakes over Fourth of July weekend. How do I know which charities to trust?

A: It’s easier than ever to make donations to charities online, but that makes it equally as easy for scammers trying to trick you. However, your local Better Business Bureau wants you and other readers to know that there are some easy ways to spot fake charities, as well as what to look for in real ones. Here are a few general tips on donations, courtesy of BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance:

Be careful online: While you can simply donate through social media or email, be sure to give by going through the organization’s official website. Many scammers might pose as a legitimate charity to fool donors.

Do some digging: If you’ve never donated to the organization before, be sure to do a little investigating. See how long the charity has been around, and what they’ve done in the past. We recommend you go to www.give.org when researching charities or other relief organizations before donating.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Beware a “100%” promise: Many fake charities will advertise that 100% of the donations collected will go to assisting victims. While that is a nice concept, relief organizations and charities still incur fundraising and administrative costs.

Is the charity an on-the-ground presence: To make sure your money is put to good use, see if the charity in question already has feet on the ground in the affected area. If not, it’s often harder for an aid organization to move in later on.

Give directly: While some charities might have staff at the site of the disaster, others might only be raising money to pass on to those on-site charities. Take into consideration that you might want to give directly to the charities that are already a presence in the affected area, essentially cutting out the middlemen.

Gift donations: It doesn’t just have to be monetary donations. See if there is a food/clothes drive in your area. These might be items that disaster victims might need. However, ensure that the organizations running these drives have experience running these events, and know how to get the items properly delivered.

Above all else, trust your gut. If something seems amiss, you might very well be right. I highly recommend you check bbb.org for more tips on making wise donations.