Grains, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 8.2 cents at $5.182 a bushel; Jul corn was up 6.6 cents at $4.3120 a bushel; Sep oats lost 11.6 cents at $2.776 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 9.2 cents at 8.722 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose 2.03 cents at $1.0690 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .65 cents at $1.3847 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was off 1.55 cents at .7247 a pound.