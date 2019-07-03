Commercial leases and developments for July 5

Commercial Leases

Newmark Pearson Commercial

▪ 1,410 square feet at 1215 N. Willow Ave., Suite 150 in Clovis to Quiju Wu from Burgess Smith & Wathen Partnership VII. Craig Holdener and Troy McKenney were the agents.

Commercial Retail Associates, Inc.

▪ 2,413 square feet at the southwest corner of Blackstone and Clinton avenues in Fresno to Starbucks from BC Holdings, LLC. Sam Bogdanovich, Nathan Negri and Jon Cox were the agents.

▪ 1,431 square feet at 4107 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia to European Wax Center from Milkmoney38 Properties, LLC. Bryan Cifranic, Doug Cords and Negri were the agents.

▪ 1,560 square feet at 1380 Pacheco Pass Blvd., Suite B in Los Banos to Deli Delicious from Los Banos Marketplace, LLC. Negri, Bogdanovich and Cox were the agents in cooperation with Jeanette Woerman-Mason of Brekke Real Estate.

Retail California

▪ 2,080 square feet at 561 N. I St. in Reedley to Domino’s Pizza from R-Town Investors. Rachel Orlando and Michael Arfsten were the agents.

▪ 3,040 square feet at 3099 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 104 in Fresno to David Fernandez from Time Square Holdings, LLC. Arfsten and Michael Kennedy were the agents in cooperation with Joseph Gitti of Guarantee Real Estate.

▪ 3,450 square feet at 170 N. Madera Ave. in Kerman to Ceviches and Beer from Dang Tran Investments, LLC. John Lee and Nick Frechou were the agents.

▪ 5,150 square feet at 2390 W. Cleveland Ave.e, Units D-3 and D-4 in Madera to J & L T-Shirt Outlet, Inc. from HPC Hallmark Investors, LP. Arfsten and Nick Frechou were the agents.