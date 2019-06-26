Esper: Turkey faces sanctions if it buys Russian system

Acting U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper, right, greets Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar prior to a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. AP Photo

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is making it clear to Turkey that it will face economic sanctions if it goes ahead with the purchase of a Russian missile defense system.

Esper met with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday during a NATO meeting. Officials say there was no progress in the stand-off between the two allies.

The U.S. has told Turkey that it will not be allowed to buy the F-35 fighter jet if it continues with plans to buy the Russian S-400 system.

A senior defense official traveling with Esper says that message was repeated during what was described as a frank and candid discussion. Turkey has said the S-400 purchase is a done deal.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private meeting.