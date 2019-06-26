More than $800k awarded to Virginia regional projects

More than $800,000 in funding has been approved in funding for projects in Virginia aimed at strengthening and diversifying regional economies.

The projects will include the creation of a hands-on educational facility in southwest Virginia for agriculture students to learn livestock management skills and for local farmers to get their cattle weighed, graded and sold.

Another project will be the completion of topographic surveys, traffic impact assessment and preliminary engineering reports for an approximately 700-acre new regional business park in Louisa County.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the approval Tuesday for GO Virginia (Growth and Opportunity for Virginia) funding.

The grants are for projects each region has identified as vital to diversify the local economy, strengthen their workforce and support collaborative programs between localities, public entities and private businesses.