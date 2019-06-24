Cambodia charges 4 Chinese after building collapse killed 28

In this photo provided by the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Authority, rescuers carry a survivor from the site of a collapsed building Monday, June 24, 2019, in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia. Rescuers on Monday found two survivors in the rubble of a building two days after it collapsed while under construction in a Cambodian beach town, killing at least 28 workers and injuring 26 others as they slept in the unfinished condominium that was doubling as their housing. (Preah Sihanouk provincial authorities via AP) AP

A court in Cambodia has charged four Chinese people with crimes over the collapse of a building under construction that killed 28 workers.

The Preah Sihanouk provincial court said Tuesday the construction owner was charged with unintentional homicide and the three other Chinese were charged with conspiracy.

The four were put in pretrial detention. The charges carry a penalty of up to three years in jail.

The unfinished condominium doubled as housing for the workers who were building the seven-story structure. It collapsed early Saturday as they slept on the second floor.

Rescuers found the last two survivors and the final victims Monday. Twenty-eight people died and 26 were injured.

The project was in Sihanoukville, a thriving beach resort town that has several such Chinese-funded projects.