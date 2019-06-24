The Latest: IOC quiz Stockholm-Are on finances

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, right, reacts next to Gunilla Lindberg, IOC member of Sweden, left, during the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, June 24, 2019. The host city of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be decided during the134th IOC Session. Stockholm-Are in Sweden and Milan-Cortina in Italy are the two candidate cities for the Olympic Winter Games 2026. Jean-Christophe Bott

The Latest on the 2026 Olympics vote (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

IOC members quizzed the Stockholm-Are bid team about key financial guarantees for the 2026 Olympics project, and travel times.

The mayor of Stockholm, Anna Konig Jerlmyr, tells reporters after a closed-doors session with IOC members: "It is totally clear that the guarantees are in place."

Touting a new, flexible approach to help Olympic bidders, the IOC has allowed Stockholm-Are and Milan-Cortina extra time to secure backing from lawmakers and investors.

Still, the IOC wrote to Swedish bid officials last week suggesting the Stockholm athlete village project was a risk.

The mayor says: "It's good to have this discussed."

She says members also were curious about travel times. The Alpine ski venues at Are and ice sliding track at Sigulda, Latvia, are both a one-hour flight and up to one hour by road from Stockholm.

Italian bid officials are due in next for a 75-minute closed-door session. Both will make further presentations for broadcast after lunch.

Around 85 IOC members are due to vote at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) and the result is scheduled at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT).

___

9:30 a.m.

The IOC has begun a day-long conference to decide the host of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The contest is a choice between Milan-Cortina and Stockholm-Are.

The day begins with behind-closed-doors presentations and Q&A sessions with each of the candidates and ends with a vote, with the announcement scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

The IOC has 95 members but not all will attend or can vote. The winner will have a simple majority of valid votes cast.

The vote is at the same SwissTech conference center in Lausanne where two years earlier IOC members agreed to combine the 2024 and 2028 Olympic votes — making winners of both Paris and Los Angeles.