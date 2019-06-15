The Latest: Police say shooting came after man hit officer

The Latest on a shooting inside a Southern California Costco store (all times local):

8 p.m.

The Corona Police Department says a fatal shooting inside a Costco Wholesale warehouse store Friday night took place after a 32-year-old man attacked an off-duty police officer.

The department says in a statement that Kenneth French of Riverside assaulted the Los Angeles Police Department officer while he was holding his young child. The statement goes on to say that the officer fired his gun, hitting French and two of French's relatives. The department says French was killed. The relatives are in critical conditions at hospitals.

The department says the officer, whose identity is being withheld, was treated and released at a nearby hospital, and the officer's child was not injured.

Corona is about 50 miles (81 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

12 p.m.

Southern California police say the off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was injured during a shooting inside a Costco warehouse store discharged his firearm inside the store.

Police from the city of Corona where the shooting happened said they could not confirm Saturday if more than one person had opened fire inside the store in the shooting that left one person dead and three wounded.

Corona Police Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis said no one was in custody Saturday. Officials have not identified the officer, the person who was killed and the wounded.

Los Angeles Police Officer Greg Kraft said Saturday that the officer was treated for minor injuries and released from a hospital.

Kraft said the department has started an investigation, which is normal in incidents involving off-duty officers. He said he did not know details of what happened inside the store.

9:55 a.m.

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was injured in a deadly shooting inside a Costco Wholesale store has been treated for minor injuries and released from a hospital.

Los Angeles police Officer Greg Kraft said Saturday he did not know the nature of the officer's injury.

The shooting occurred Friday night at a Costco store in Corona, about 50 miles (81 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Corona Police Lt. Jeff Edwards says the suspect was arguing with someone when he pulled out a gun and killed the man. Police detained the suspect, who told officers he had been injured and was taken to a hospital. It was not clear how the suspect was injured.

A third person was also taken to a hospital with injuries. Names of the injured and suspect were not released by Corona police.

Police are holding numerous purses, cellphones, backpacks and other personal items left behind by panicked shoppers.

9:05 a.m.

Southern California police say a shooting inside a Costco Wholesale store Friday night left one person dead and three people wounded.

The suspect was taken into custody by police in Corona, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Those injured, which includes an off-duty officer from another agency, were transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

Lt. Jeff Edwards says the gunman was arguing with someone when he pulled out a gun and killed the man.

Witnesses described terror and chaos as several shots rang out. Shoppers and employees hid in a refrigerated room or stampeded outside.

Police say the alleged gunman claimed to be injured and was taken to a hospital.

10:30 p.m., Friday

Police say a shooting inside a Southern California Costco store has killed one person and wounded two others and the suspect is in custody.

The shooter opened fire Friday night at the store in Corona, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Lt. Jeff Edwards says the gunman was arguing with someone when he pulled a gun and killed the man. Two other people were wounded.

Witnesses described terror and chaos as several shots rang out. Shoppers and employees hid in a refrigerated room or stampeded outside.

Police say the alleged gunman was taken into custody, claimed to be injured and was taken to a hospital.

The conditions of the wounded weren't immediately released.

9:00 p.m., Friday

Witnesses say a shooting at a Costco store southeast of Los Angeles sparked a stampede and left several people injured.

Police swarmed the Costco Friday night and several ambulances were also parked outside the store in the city of Corona, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Witnesses told KCAL-TV that a man with a Mohawk haircut was arguing with a woman with a child inside the store when about eight shots rang out.

One witness says shoppers began stampeding toward exits and he saw three people on stretchers who appeared to have minor injuries.

It's unclear whether any of the injured were shot.

KCAL-TV reported more than 100 people were outside the store. Video also showed a police officer with a gun at the ready checking parked cars.