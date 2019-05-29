Louisiana lawmakers agree to 30-year extension for Harrah’s

Louisiana will extend its no-bid contract with Harrah's to operate Louisiana's land-based casino in New Orleans for 30 years.

Legislation striking the deal won final passage Tuesday with a 27-10 Senate vote , sending the measure to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who supports it.

Support for the contract extension was a turnaround from last year, when a 30-year proposal failed amid Senate questions about whether it offered the state too little.

After that failure, the House and Senate hired a consultant to study the casino license's market value ahead of this year's debate.

Harrah's will manage the New Orleans casino until 2054, in exchange for adding new restaurants, a second hotel and more entertainment space. Meanwhile, the state will get millions more dollars from the contractual arrangement than it receives today.