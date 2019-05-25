Connecticut stocks 19 bodies of water with 10,000 catfish

Connecticut environmental officials have finished stocking catfish for the summer fishing season.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says its workers have put more than 10,000 Channel Catfish, one of the most sought after freshwater game fish species in the country, into 19 bodies of water in the state.

This is the 13th consecutive year the state has stocked Channel Catfish in Connecticut waters.

This year, the department stopped stocking juvenile fish, concentrating instead on adults, averaging 14-18 inches in length and weighing just under 2 pounds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The department says the majority of the locations stocked this year are part of its Community Fishing Waters Program, which are located in municipal parks.