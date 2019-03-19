APNewsBreak: Iowa trooper wrote just 8 tickets as candidate

In this undated photo provided by the Iowa House of Representatives is state Rep. Jon Thorup, R-Knoxville. Thorup, an Iowa highway patrolman who was recently elected to the Legislature wrote almost no tickets to his future constituents as he made his first run for public office. The annual number of citations issued by Trooper Jon Thorup plummeted in 2018 as he campaigned for the Iowa House. He issued 8 tickets, or 1 for every 45 issued by the average trooper statewide. Thorup says he should have written more but that his priority was responding to calls in rural areas. (Iowa House of Representatives via AP)