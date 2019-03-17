Nine tips to sniff out a bogus employment offer

Q: I plan on graduating in just a couple of months. Because of this, I am starting my job search now. I read your column online every now and again, and noticed that you provide a lot of anti-scam information and tips. I’m writing this because I’ve been reading up a lot on the job market, just to see what’s out there. What I’ve come across so far is that a lot of people my age are falling for scams and shady offers because they’re in a rush to find their first job. What do I need to be on the lookout for during my job hunt?
A: Employment scams were the No. 1 reported scam in 2018 according to the Better Business Bureau Risk Report. And it’s not just the young folks out there, there were several other age groups falling for the same scams, as well.
One of the reasons victims fall for these scams is because scam artists often impersonate trusted businesses. Many who are job hunting these days are desperate. If they see an online job posting and it’s said to be for a company they recognize, then they’ll naturally jump at the opportunity. A good way to avoid these sorts of scams is by doing some background research on the job posting. Many of these larger companies have a very specific hiring process, and they are almost always posted and completed through their main website. Overall, I recommend you and others entering the workforce to be on the lookout for the following red flags:
▪ Vague job description/few requirements
▪ Says you can work from home
▪ Your prospective new employer is pushy and rushes you into signing paperwork
▪ Promised pay is too high for an entry-level position and/or does not match difficulty of work
▪ Getting called back about the job within a day of applying
▪ Not meeting your employer face-to-face
▪ Don’t provide you with a written contract
▪ Hiring on the spot or without an in-person interview
▪ Demanding upfront payments for training or equipment
Not only should you keep these in mind, but also trust your instincts. If something seems off, then it probably is. If you keep these in mind, then you should do just fine. If you have any other questions about how to safely search for a job, check out our articles and tips at bbb.org for more help.
Action Line is written by Blair Looney, president and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Central California. Send your consumer concerns, questions and problems to Action Line at the Better Business Bureau, 2600 W. Shaw Lane, Fresno, CA 93711 or info@cencal.bbb.org.
