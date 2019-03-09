60 years after Dalai Lama fled, China defends Tibet policies

FILE - In this April 18, 1959, file photo, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, center, arrives at Tezpur, Assam in India. Tibetan activists put up posters and hoisted a Tibetan flag in India's capital New Delhi on Sunday, March 10, 2019, to mark the 60th anniversary of 1959 uprising against Chinese rule. (AP Photo, File) AP