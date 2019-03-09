Historic Vermont general store facing closure

The owner of a historic general store in a Vermont town says they will fight to stay open despite owing $20,000 in taxes.
Monkton General Store owner Darcee Alderman says they have to pay the taxes by Monday, or they will be forced to close.
Alderman and her husband have owned the part gas station, deli and chocolate shop since 2007.
The store itself has been a part of the town for the past 150 years.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Alderman says they have started an online fundraiser and are encouraging customers to visit the store so they can raise enough money in time.
State tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom declined to comment on the store specifically, but he says businesses that are tax delinquent have to show an ability to reduce delinquency over time.
Comments