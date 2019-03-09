Eight tips for getting a smooth finish when hiring a contractor

Q: Do you know anything about hiring a tree trimmer? I was complaining to a friend the other day about leaves always falling into my yard from the branches of my neighbor’s pine tree that extend into my yard. My friend told me that I could hire someone to cut the branches that hang into my property, but I am somewhat skeptical. My cousin had asked his friend, who wasn’t licensed, to do the same thing, but he pretty much ended up destroying his neighbor’s tree. His friend then demanded $600 for the job after the fact. Anyhow, do you have any advice on how I can prevent something like that from happening?
A: I’m sorry to hear about your cousin’s tree. However, it’s worth pointing out that someone who doesn’t have a Contractors State License in California cannot charge more than a total of $500 for labor plus materials; your cousin might like to know that. I also recommend that you talk with your neighbor before you hire someone to cut the tree, just to avoid any unnecessary conflict.
In regards to hiring a good tree service, that’s easy, as there are many good and honest contractors out there who’d be happy to accept the job and follow your instructions to the T. You can find a myriad of trusted tree services to hire at bbb.org, many of which are Accredited with Better Business Bureau.
BBB recommends that you keep in mind the following when you’re looking to hire a tree service:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
▪ Check the business’ history, reviews and complaints. You will also want to see if the business is a member of any special organizations or associations.
▪ Get at least three different quotes and compare the prices. Cost is important, but also take quality of service into consideration as well, the two don’t always go together.
▪ Ask for references from past clients.
▪ Make sure the contractor has all the proper licenses and permits (if applicable). Are the workers themselves also fully certified?
▪ Be aware of any local ordinances and the like beforehand.
▪ Make certain that the company you choose is not only fully insured, but also has full workers compensation insurance, too.
▪ Have a physical record of everything between you and the business: contracts, permits, receipts, etc.
▪ Last, and certainly not least: Make sure you and the business are both on the same page. Explain to them exactly what you want them to do, and have them do the same for you. If they use special lingo, don’t hesitate to ask them to explain in layman’s terms.
Action Line is written by Blair Looney, president and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Central California. Send your consumer concerns, questions and problems toAction Line at the BetterBusiness Bureau, 2600 W. Shaw Lane, Fresno, CA 93711 or info@cencal.bbb.org.
Comments