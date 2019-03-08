More women work in construction that’s still a man’s world

In this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, photo, from left to right, Tameeka Gwyn, a plumber; carpenter Nora Vega; Janna Rojas, an apprentice plumber; and Myrtle Wilson, a journeyman laborer, pose on their work site for a new hi-rise, in New York. Some construction sites across the country are looking different nowadays due to a growing number of women on the job. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo