AP Exclusive: Misconduct inquiries cost California $1.8M

FILE - This Jan. 23, 2018 file photo shows state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Investigators say Mendoza likely engaged in unwanted "flirtatious or sexually suggestive" behavior with six women. He resigned in February 2018 and is a Democrat. The California Legislature says it racked up more than $1.8 million in legal costs from sexual harassment investigations during 2018 and the first month of 2019. Steve Yeater, File AP Photo