Town by town, local journalism is dying in plain sight

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, MARCH 10, 2019 AND THEREAFTER- In this Feb. 19, 2019, photo, the old Daily Guide office stands for sale in St. Robert, Mo. With the shutdown of the newspaper in September 2018, this area in central Missouri's Ozark hills joined more than 1,400 other cities across the United States to lose a newspaper over the past 15 years, according to an Associated Press analysis of data compiled by the University North Carolina. Orlin Wagner AP Photo