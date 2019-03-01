Oakland teachers strike ends with tentative deal for raise

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, file photo, teachers, students and supporters rally at Frank Ogawa Plaza in front of City Hall in Oakland, Calif. School leaders and teachers in Oakland have reached a tentative deal to end a week-long strike. The school district said Friday, March 1, 2019, that teachers will receive an 11 percent salary increase plus a one-time 3 percent bonus. Oakland's 3,000 teachers walked off the job Feb. 21 to demand higher pay, smaller class sizes and more school resources. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo