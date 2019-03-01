The Latest: India bans largest insurgent Kashmir group

Defense officials display a part of an air-to-air AMRAAM missile which was allegedly fired by Pakistani Air Force aircraft violating Indian airspace, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Indian Air Vice Marshal R.G.K. Kapoor said parts of the missiles which are carried only on F-16s were recovered within Indian territory. India said it shot down a Pakistani warplane, something Islamabad denied. Manish Swarup AP Photo