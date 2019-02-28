Commercial leases and developments for March 1

COMMERCIAL LEASES
▪ 6,163 square feet at 4065 W. Shaw Ave., #101 in Fresno to Fresno Furniture LLC from EastGroup Properties. James Griffin was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 2,100 square feet at 2390 W. Cleveland Ave. in Madera in the Food 4 Less Shopping Center to Paleteria I Neveria Sabores De Mexico. Michael Arfsten and Nick Frechou were the agents.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 4,936 square feet at 4319 N. Brawley Ave. in Fresno to Magnetar.us, Inc., dba Sunrise Systems LVC. Nick Audino was the agent.
▪ 7,936 square feet at 4027 W. Ashcroft Ave. in Fresno to Advanced Flooring, Inc. from DiTomaso Development Company, LLC. Audino was the agent.
▪ 25,992 square feet at 2875 S. Elm Ave., Suite 102 in Fresno to TireHub LLC from PW Fund B LP. Audino was the agent in cooperation with CBRE, Inc.
▪ 51,984 square feet at 2875 S. Elm Ave., Suite 108 in Fresno to Fruit Fillings, Inc. from Span Development, LLC. Audino was the agent.
Stumpf and Company
▪ 2,500 square feet at 90 W. Herndon Ave. in Fresno to No Limit Auto from The Hovsepyan Family Trust. Alexandra Stumpf was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 25,521 square feet at 5214 E. Pine Ave. in Fresno to 5214 E. Pine Avenue Partners from Miriam Madera Trust. Nick Audino was the agent in cooperation with Buk Wagner of Colliers International.
Retail California
▪ 1.30 acres at 315 N. J Street in Tulare to O’Reilly Auto Parts from Orosco Development NO 11, LLC. Lewis Smith was the agent.
