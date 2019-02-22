Grijalva to push for permanent ban on new mining claims

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva is pushing to make a temporary ban on the filing of new mining claims in the Grand Canyon region permanent.
He'll be joined Saturday by tribal leaders at the Grand Canyon to talk about legislation he plans to introduce next week.
The Obama administration put about 1,562 square miles (4,045 square kilometers) outside the boundaries of the national park off-limits to new hard rock mining claims until 2032.
Grijalva wants to make it permanent.
Grijalva heads the House Natural Resources Committee and says he believes he can get the bill through the Democratic-led House. The Senate is controlled by Republicans.
Grijalva says he'll introduce the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act on Tuesday when the park celebrates its 100th anniversary.
