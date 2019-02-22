Manhattan luxury condo owners vote to strip Trump’s name

FILE- In this March 16, 2016 file photo, one of the workmen holds up the letter "T" as they remove the letters from a building formerly known as Trump Place in New York. Owners of the last of six luxury New York City condominiums that once displayed the president's name have voted to have name removed from the building. On Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, apartment owners got an email from the board of managers of a high-rise on Manhattan's west side confirming that "Trump Place" will disappear from the facade. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo