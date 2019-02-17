North Dakota Legislature heads toward midsession break

North Dakota's Legislature is in its last week before its midsession break, and lawmakers have many spending bills and major measures left to be considered in their respective chambers as "crossover" looms.
Highlights this week include floor votes on ethics measures and sexual discrimination.
North Dakota's House and Senate will vote on competing Republican and Democratic bills that would develop rules to comply with a voter-approved constitutional amendment aimed at ethics reform.
The bills differ greatly in their approach on how to adhere to measure passed by voters in November.
The House also will vote this week on legislation that would prohibit housing or workforce discrimination based on sexual orientation.
Fargo Republican Rep. Mary Johnson's legislation mirrors similar bills that were killed by the Republican-led Legislature in several past sessions.
