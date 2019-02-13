Google to invest $13 billion in new US offices, data centers

FILE - This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Google said Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, it would invest more than $13 billion in building data centers and offices across the U.S this year. The Mountain View, California-based company emphasized its new locations in the Midwest and South in a blog post announcing the investment. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo