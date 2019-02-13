Congress urged to fully open banks to marijuana industry

FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. Congress on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, was urged to fully open the doors of the nation's banking system to the legal marijuana industry, a change that supporters say would reduce the risk of crime and resolve a litany of problems for pot companies from paying taxes to getting a loan. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo